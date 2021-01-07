Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as higher yields outweigh stimulus optimism

By Sumita Layek

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    * U.S. Treasury yields hold above 1%
    * Democrats sweep both Senate seats in Georgia
    Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as
firmer Treasury yields eclipsed support from a Democrat sweep in
Georgia Senate runoffs that boosted hopes for more stimulus.
    Spot gold        eased 0.1% to $1,916.77 per ounce by 0250
GMT, after declining more than 1.5% in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures        climbed 0.5% to $1,918.40.
    "The rise of 10-year bond yields after the Senate victory by
Democrats in Georgia has pushed gold lower, because it's
extremely sensitive to the trajectory of yields," said Jeffrey
Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
    Increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest
bearing gold, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield            
remained firm after rising above 1% for the first time since
March on Wednesday.      
    However, bullion's decline was limited as Democrat victories
in two Georgia races cleared the way for a larger fiscal
stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden.             
    Many investors view bullion as a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement that they fear could result from large
stimulus measures. 
    Concerns briefly rose when supporters of outgoing President
Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his
election defeat.            
    "The dollar is going to depreciate all through 2021, U.S.
yields may move slightly higher from here, but they're not going
to run away to the top side, in that environment gold should
flourish," Halley said.
    The Federal Reserve was nearly unanimous in its decision
last month to leave its bond-buying programme unchanged,
according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's December policy
meeting.             
    Meanwhile, more Americans were hospitalised with COVID-19 on
Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total
coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        shed 1% to $27.03
an ounce. Platinum        eased 0.9% to $1,091.75, while
palladium        rose 0.1% to $2,441.18. 

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M. and Subhranshu Sahu)
