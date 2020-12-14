Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as vaccine rollout counters U.S. stimulus hopes

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    * Vaccine euphoria likely to grip gold in near-term -analyst
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Nakul Iyer
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as the
rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine lifted riskier assets,
overshadowing expectations of more U.S. fiscal and monetary
stimulus. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,836.08 per ounce by 0303
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        eased 0.2% to $1,839.90.  
    "The euphoria around a COVID-19 vaccine will likely
overshadow further easing from the Federal Reserve and a fiscal
relief package in the near term," said Howie Lee, an economist
at OCBC Bank.
    "But gold could rally in 2021 when the vaccine optimism dies
down and investors' focus returns to rising inflation
expectations due to the large swathe of monetary and fiscal
stimulus the U.S. economy still requires."    
    The first shipments of Pfizer Inc         and BioNTech SE's
         approved coronavirus vaccine in the United States began
on Sunday, raising hopes for a faster economic recovery and
lifting Asian equities.                        
    But gold's losses were limited by hopes of further U.S.
fiscal stimulus, with Reuters reporting that a $908 billion
relief plan will be split in two in an effort to win approval
and could be introduced as early as Monday.
                        
    A leading Democrat lawmaker also suggested his party might
be willing to reach a compromise on the relief package.
            
    The focus now turns to the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting starting on Tuesday, with investors betting on
increased purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to contain a rise
in yields, pulling down the dollar.       
     Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has gained 21% so far this year on the back of
near-zero interest rates and unprecedented global stimulus.
     Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to Dec. 8, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.             
    Silver        rose 0.2% to $23.97 an ounce, while platinum
       gained 0.8% to $1,017.34 and palladium        gained 0.4%
to $2,328.74.
     

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up