June 26, 2018 / 4:29 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down on U.S. rate hike prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * SPDR gold holdings fall 0.54 pct on Monday
    * Palladium off two-month lows of $936/oz
    * Unlikely to move beyond $1,266-$1,268/oz range - analyst

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on
Tuesday, pressured by prospects of rising U.S. interest rates,
while an easing dollar and escalating trade tensions between the
United States and other major economies supported the metal.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,264.34 an ounce,
as of 0357 GMT, not far from a six-month low of $1,260.84
touched last week. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.2
percent lower at $1,266 per ounce.
    "Rising trade tensions should have (but did not) help gold's
cause all that much. Instead, it seems that the concern of
rising interest rates, particularly in the U.S., continues to
gnaw away at gold, as does the fact that the fund length is
fleeing," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
    U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week said the central
bank should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate rises
amid a strong economy to balance its employment and inflation
goals.             
    Gold, which is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest
rates, could see demand take a hit from higher rates, as these
tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up.
    "The market certainly looks susceptible to some further
declines until data shows any sort of weakness in the U.S.
economy in particular," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    "I can't see it moving much out of the $1,266 to $1,268
range."
    Meanwhile, the dollar slipped against the yen in Asian trade
on Tuesday, hovering near a two-week low, as worries about an
intensifying fight between the United States and its trade
partners continued to slash risk appetites.       
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that forthcoming
investment restrictions from the department will not be specific
to China but would apply "to all countries that are trying to
steal our technology."              
    Gold, usually seen as a safe store of value during economic
and political uncertainty, has found only limited support from
the ongoing global trade spat.
    Gold-backed exchange-traded funds tracked by Thomson Reuters
were headed for their weakest month since July 2017, as
investors covered losses in equities, commodities and other
markets caused by tariff disputes.             
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.54 percent to 820.21
tonnes on Monday.          
    In other precious metals, silver        was nearly unchanged
at $16.31 an ounce and platinum        fell 0.3 percent to
$862.30 an ounce.
    Palladium        was 0.3 percent higher at $942.13 per
ounce. It touched a more than two-month low at $936 an ounce in
the previous session.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and Subhranshu Sahu)
