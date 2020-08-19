Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar extends fall; focus on Fed minutes

    Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday,
holding above the key $2,000 per ounce pivot, supported by a
sagging dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting later in the day.
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $2,002.12 per ounce by
0029 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday.
    * U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1% to $2,011.60 per
ounce.
    * The dollar index        fell for a sixth straight session,
down 0.1%, to hold near a more than two-year low hit in the last
session, making gold less expensive for holders of other
currencies.       
    * U.S. Treasury yields edged lower as the market largely
snubbed strong housing data and looked for signs that a
political impasse over a new round of aid to bolster the
coronavirus-hit economy was easing.      
    * Asian equities were mostly firmer on Wednesday after a
strong Wall Street session in which the S&P 500 hit an all-time
high, rebounding from huge losses caused by the coronavirus
pandemic.            
    * More than 22.03 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 774,989​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Japan's exports fell 19.2% in July from a year earlier,
posting a fifth straight month of double-digit declines,
Ministry of Finance data showed.             
    * Markets are looking to the release at 1800 GMT of the
minutes of the Fed's latest meeting that might give more clues
on the interest rate outlook.
    * Silver        rose 0.6% to $27.82 per ounce. Platinum
       gained 0.2% to $958.33, and palladium        edged 0.1%
to $2,190.98.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  UK  CPI YY             July
0900  EU  HICP Final MM, YY  July
1800  US  Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes
from its July 28-29 policy meeting

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
