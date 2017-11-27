FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar holds near 2-month lows
#Gold Market Report
November 27, 2017 / 4:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar holds near 2-month lows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Fed minutes last week showed some concerns on inflation
outlook
    * Investors await Congressional hearing on Fed Chair nominee
    * Spot gold could drop to $1,283 per ounce -technicals

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices crept up on Monday as the
dollar held close to a two-month low hit in the previous
session, with investors noting the U.S. Federal Reserve's
cautious view of inflation.     
    Spot gold        had risen 0.2 percent to $1,290 an ounce by
0420 GMT. U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were
up 0.2 percent at $1,289.90.
    "The inverse relationship between the dollar and gold prices
is in effect (today)," said Mark To, head of research at Hong
Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group. 
    "But I don't think that kind of relationship is robust
enough to wager larger bets ... While prices are moving up,
movement will still be range-bound."   
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was flat at 92.783 and
hovered near a two-month low of 92.675 hit on Friday.           
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies. 
    "Attention is apparently more focused on equity markets
rather than precious metals as we begin the week," said Jeffrey
Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.  
    "Thus far we have yet to see any safe-haven premium creep
into gold's price to reflect nervousness in equities and China
bonds."
    Asian stocks gave back earlier modest gains and fell back
from a decade-high on Monday, weighed down by weakness in the
Chinese and South Korean markets.                  
    Investors will be looking to the Congressional hearing on
Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell on Tuesday. 
    Last week, minutes of the Fed's previous meeting revealed
that some policymakers had voiced concerns over inflation
outlook and emphasized they would be looking at upcoming
economic data before deciding the timing of future rate
rises.               
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.    
    Also on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet
Senate Republicans to discuss their party's efforts to pass tax
reform legislation.             
    Meanwhile, the global gold mining industry will experience
steady production growth, supported by rising prices and
improving operational costs over the coming years, BMI Research
said in a note. 
    Spot gold is biased to drop to $1,283 per ounce, as it
failed to break resistance at $1,296, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.4 percent
to $17.05 an ounce, while platinum        shed 0.2 percent to
$938.05 an ounce. Palladium        was down 0.2 percent at
$995.70 an ounce.   

    
 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
