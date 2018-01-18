FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 11:20 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar pares gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold could fall to $1,250 by mid year - Julius Baer
    * Falling digital currencies could support gold - analysts

 (Adds more analyst comments, update prices, adds LONDON
dateline)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday
after hitting its lowest in nearly a week as the dollar pared
gains, but analysts said bullion was vulnerable to more losses.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,330.01 per ounce
by 1100 GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched its lowest since
Jan. 12 at $1,323.70.
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery slipped 0.7
percent to $1,330.20 per ounce.
    In the previous session, spot gold fell 0.8 percent, posting
its worst one-day percentage decline since Dec. 7 as the dollar
bounced from three-year lows.   
    "Gold continues to trade in lock-step with the U.S. dollar,"
said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.
    "We think the dollar has fallen too much. We see more upside
for the dollar heading into the second quarter so that means
that gold should move back below $1,300 and towards $1,250 by
mid-year." 
    The dollar index        gained as a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields prompted some investors to buy the greenback, but it
drifted back from its highs.          
    The dollar got a boost after data showed on Wednesday that
U.S. industrial production increased more than expected in
December.              
    Spot gold is expected to fall to $1,311 per ounce, as it has
broken a support at $1,329, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.         
    Some analysts said a correction in digital currencies could
support gold.
    "Brokers in Europe report investors have increasingly been
asking about switching from cryptocurrencies into gold," ANZ
analysts said in a research note.
    Bitcoin            fell as much as 20 percent on Wednesday,
dropping below $10,000 due to investor fears that regulators
could clamp down.             
    In other precious metals, silver        gained 0.5 percent
to $17.09 per ounce and palladium        shed 0.9 percent to
$1,105.80 per ounce.
    Platinum        added 0.5 percent to $1,001.40 per ounce,
after touching its highest since Sept. 8 at $1,007.60 in the
previous session. 

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Nithin Prasad in
Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
