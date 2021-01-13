Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar, Treasury yields pull back

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as a
recent rally in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields hit a pause,
while rising coronavirus cases worldwide also boosted appeal for
the safe-haven metal. 

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,856.86 per ounce by 0052
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        gained 0.8% to $1,858.10.
    * Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             pulled back
from 10-month highs, dragging the dollar lower and making gold
cheaper for other unit holders.            
    * Global coronavirus infections rose to more than 91
million, with several Asian and European countries enforcing
stricter restrictions to curb the spread of the
virus.                        
    * The Donald Trump administration said on Tuesday it is
releasing millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses it had been holding
back for second shots and urged states to offer them to all
Americans over age 65 or with chronic health
conditions.                
    * The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote as soon as
Wednesday on an article of impeachment charging President Trump
with inciting insurrection after his supporters stormed the
Capitol.             
    * U.S. job openings fell moderately in November, but
mounting layoffs amid rampant COVID-19 infections supported
views that the labor market recovery from the pandemic was
stalling.             
    * The U.S. economy could see a strong rebound in the second
half of this year as vaccinations become widely available, but
the virus is still driving the economy and monetary policy will
remain accommodative, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric
Rosengren said Tuesday.                
    * Silver        was steady at $25.57 an ounce. Platinum
       rose 0.3% to $1,078.80, while palladium        eased 0.4%
to $2,382.44.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900  ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at Reuters Next
summit
1330  US  CPI MM, SA  Dec
1900  US  Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
