Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as virus spike hits vaccine optimism

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday, as investors
weighed optimism over prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine against a
surge in infections and possible restrictive measures to combat
the pandemic that risk derailing a swift global economic
recovery. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,778.76 per ounce by 0049
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were little changed at
$1,780.50.
    * Some Americans could begin receiving coronavirus
vaccinations before Christmas, a top government official said on
Monday.             
    * Moderna Inc          sought U.S. emergency authorization
for its COVID-19 vaccine after a late-stage study showed it was
94.1% effective, with no serious safety concerns.             
    * New COVID-19 cases topped 1.1 million in the United States
last week and the number of patients in hospital hit a record on
Sunday, with California weighing fresh curbs, such as
stay-at-home orders.                         
    *  The recovery outlook was also dimmed after data on Monday
showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for a
second straight month in October, while activity at factories in
the Midwest and Texas slowed in November.             
    * U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named former Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary nominee, while
Arizona and Wisconsin completed state vote confirmations
undermining President Donald Trump's electoral dispute.
            
    * The European Union is likely to launch contingency
measures this week, if it is unable to reach agreement by then
with Britain on a trade deal, a senior EU diplomat said on
Monday.             
    * Falling costs to roll forward U.S. gold futures contracts
suggest the market is moving closer to normal trading after
turmoil caused by COVID-19 raised investors' overheads, curbed
activity and funnelled massive profits to investment banks.
            
    * Silver        gained 0.2% to $22.64 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.4% to $968.78 and palladium        was
down 0.1% at $2,370.63. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145  China      Nov. Caixin Mfg PMI Final           
    0900  EU         Nov. Markit Mfg Final PMI           
    1500  US         Nov. ISM Manufacturing PMI          

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
