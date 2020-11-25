Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher from over 4-month low as dollar weakens

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday helped
by a weaker dollar, though a robust appetite for riskier assets
kept the safe-haven metal near a more than four-month low hit in
the previous session.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,809.41 per ounce by 0124
GMT. Prices hit $1,800.01 on Tuesday, its lowest level since
July 17. 
    * U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at $1,807.60.  
    * The dollar index        eased 0.1% against a basket of
currencies, making bullion cheaper to other currency holders. 
    * U.S. president-elect Joe Biden moved swiftly to make
Cabinet choices after defeating President Donald Trump, who gave
the go-ahead for Biden to start receiving daily intelligence
briefings, a sign he has all but accepted the result.
                         
    * Biden's formally approved transition and positive
developments around a possible COVID-19 vaccine sparked a rally
in U.S. equities with the Dow piercing the 30,000 level for the
first time on Tuesday.            
    * Investors now await the FOMC's minutes from its last
meeting due at 1900 GMT for clues on the direction of monetary
policy.                          
    * China's net gold imports via Hong Kong plunged about 84%
in October from September's six-month peak, marking their
steepest month-on-month decline since June, Hong Kong Census and
Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.              
    * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.1% to 1,199.74 tonnes
on Tuesday from 1,213.17 tonnes on Monday.             
    * Silver        rose 0.2% to $23.29 per ounce. Platinum
       fell 0.2% to $959.64, while palladium        eased 0.3%
to $2,340.61. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1330  US  Oct. Durable Goods            
    1330  US  Weekly Initial Jobless Clm      
    1500  US  Nov. Consumption Adjusted MM  
    1500  US  Nov. U Mich Sentiment Final   
    1500  US  Oct. New Home Sales-Units     
    1900  US  Federal Open Market Committee will release 
minutes from its November 4-5 policy meeting

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
