PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher on softer dollar, virus woes; vaccine hopes cap gains

By Eileen Soreng

    * Fresh restrictions in several U.S. states after virus
surge
    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as
dollar slipped, while investors weighed concerns over spiking
coronavirus cases globally against optimism over positive
developments around a second possible COVID-19 vaccine.  
    Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,890.27 per ounce by 0327
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were up 0.1% at $1,889.70.
    Bullion dropped as much as 1.3% on Monday after drugmaker
Moderna          said its experimental vaccine was 94.5%
effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a
late-stage trial, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker after
Pfizer         to report results exceeding expectations.
            
    "Traders are striking a balance between the positive vaccine
breakthrough and the prospect of lower fiscal stimulus in the
quarters to come," said Margaret Yang, strategist, DailyFX.
    But monetary environment is still very accommodative and may
stay at current levels into spring of 2021 providing near-term
support for gold prices, she added. 
    The dollar index        was down 0.2%, helping bullion gain.
       
    While Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Monday
acknowledged the successful tests of two coronavirus vaccine
candidates as a positive for U.S. economic recovery, he also
said that the central bank will apply an expansive view of the
labor market in any discussion of potential rate hikes.
            
    President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to come
together and pass a new coronavirus relief package, while new
restrictions were placed in several U.S. states to curb a surge
in cases.                          
    If stimulus programmes are larger than what was expected, it
would weaken currencies and boost gold, said Michael Langford,
executive director at corporate advisory and consultancy firm
AirGuide.
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has gained over 24% this year, mainly benefiting
from global stimulus measures to cushion the effect of the
pandemic.
    Silver        fell 0.1% to $24.73 per ounce. Platinum       
eased 0.5% to $920.56, while palladium        was down 0.2% at
$2,327.39.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
