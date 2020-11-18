Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as COVID-19 vaccine optimism weighs on appeal

By Eileen Soreng

    * Stiff support for gold at $1,840/oz - analyst
    * Fed's Powell says "long way to go" for the economy to
recover 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due
to optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, but concerns over
the economic impact from the resurgence of coronavirus cases in
the United States limited their decline. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,877.39 per ounce by 0344
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were down 0.5% at $1,875.30.
    Gold shed as much as 1.3% on Monday after Moderna         
said its vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a
late-stage trial.             
    "There is a lack of catalyst for gold prices to rally ...
Weighing on prices is a slight depressing of inflation
expectations because it's quite clear now that the U.S. fiscal
stimulus will probably not be as sizeable as previously
imagined," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    The emphasis is now on the Federal Reserve to support the
U.S. economy through the surge in coronavirus, he added. 
    Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday there is "a long way
to go" for the economy to recover and that the central bank is
committed to using all its tools to support the recovery for as
long as required.             
    Highlighting the grim affect of the pandemic, data showed
U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in October and could
slow down further amid declining household income as millions of
unemployed Americans lose government financial support.
            
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has gained over 24% this year, mainly benefiting
from massive global stimulus. 
    A weak dollar, intensifying pandemic and expectations of
fresh U.S. stimulus may restrict major downside in gold, said
Hareesh V., head of commodity research at Geojit Financial
Services.
    However, a break of stiff support at $1,840 could take gold
prices lower to $1780-$1,750 or more, he added.
    Silver        fell 0.2% to $24.41 per ounce. Platinum       
was down 0.1% at $924.08, while palladium        eased 0.2% to
$2,312.53. 
    

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
