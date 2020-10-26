Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as dollar gains ground

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased to an over one-week low
on Monday in early Asia trade as the dollar firmed and talks
over the new U.S. coronavirus aid package showed no signs of
progress.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,899.41 per ounce by 0053
GMT, after hitting $1,890.19, its lowest since Oct. 15. 
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% at $1,900.
    * The dollar index        was up 0.1% against a basket of
currencies.        
    * U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday the Trump
administration was reviewing the latest plan for more COVID-19
relief over the weekend and that she expected a response on
Monday, adding that she was still optimistic a deal could be
reached.               
    * U.S. reported 79,852 new infections on Saturday, close to
the previous day's record of 84,244 new cases. Hospitalizations
are also rising and have hit a two-month high and deaths are
trending upwards, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * France registered record increase in infections over the
weekend, while Spain announced a state of emergency as a second
wave of cases surges through Europe.                          
    * Gold premiums in India jumped to their highest in nearly
three months last week, as jewellers continued to stock up on
hopes of more customers visiting stores as the festive season
gathers pace.             
    * Speculators increased their net long position by 15,488
contracts to 135,311 in week to Oct. 20 in COMEX gold, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
            
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14% to 1,263.80 tonnes
on Friday.             
    * Silver        fell 0.5% to $24.45 per ounce, while
platinum        dipped 0.7% to $895 and palladium        eased
0.5% to $2,382.12. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900  Germany  Ifo Business Climate New    Oct
    0900  Germany  Ifo Current Conditions New  Oct
    0900  Germany  Ifo Expectations New        Oct
    1400  US       New Home Sales-Units        Sept


 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
