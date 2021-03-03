Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as firm U.S. Treasury yields weigh

By Reuters Staff

    March 3 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Wednesday, as firm
U.S. Treasury yields continued to pressure the non-yielding
bullion, although prices held above the 8-1/2-month trough hit
in the previous session.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        eased 0.2% at $1,734.16 per ounce by 0052
GMT, having dropped to their lowest since June 15 at $1,706.70
on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures        held steady at $1,734.10.
    * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dipped for a fourth
straight day after jumping to a one-year high last week, but
held near 1.4% levels, making non-interest paying gold
unattractive to investors.      
    * After a sharp sell-off last week, U.S. Treasuries have
stabilized with bond market indicators and derivatives
positioning pointing to near-term calm, but an improving economy
could trigger another slide in their prices.             
    * U.S. Federal Reserve officials, facing a potential bout of
inflation this spring in an economy turbocharged by vaccines and
government spending, on Tuesday said they will nevertheless keep
their easy money plans in place in hopes of speeding displaced
Americans back to work.             
    * Investors now await developments in a $1.9 trillion U.S.
stimulus bill passed by the House of Representatives last week,
as the Senate begins debate over the legislation this week.
            
    * Silver        dipped 0.3% to $26.67 an ounce, while
palladium        climbed 0.6% at $2,376.50. Platinum        shed
0.3% to $1,200.50.    
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700  UK         Reserve Assets Total         Feb
0850  France     Markit Serv, Comp PMIs       Feb
0855  Germany    Markit Serv PMI              Feb
0855  Germany    Markit Comp Final PMI        Feb
0900  EU         Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs Feb
1445  US         Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs Feb
1500  US         ISM N-Mfg PMI                Feb 
1900  US         Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of
economic condition

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
