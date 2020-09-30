Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on caution ahead of Trump-Biden debate

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower in early Asian trade on
Wednesday with cautious investors awaiting key takeaways from
the first U.S. presidential debate, while optimism over hopes of
a U.S. coronavirus aid deal limited losses.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,896.03 per ounce by
0034 GMT, having earlier hit a one-week high of $1,899.12.
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% at $1,889.70.
    * The dollar index        was down 0.1% against rivals.
      
    * U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe
Biden will begin shortly their first presidential debate. 
    * U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped
to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week,
after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
            
    * The U.S. recovery from the coronavirus-linked recession
has been more robust than expected, New York Federal Reserve
President John Williams said on Tuesday, though he added it
could be about three years before the economy regains its full
strength.             
    * Britain's House of Commons approved a legislation on
Tuesday that gives ministers the power to break its divorce deal
with the European Union, despite the threat of legal action from
Brussels and unrest within the governing Conservative
Party.            
    * The global coronavirus death toll surpassed a million on
Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Silver        rose 0.2% to $24.22 per ounce, platinum
       fell 0.1%, to $883.25 and palladium        gained 0.5% to
$2,319.59. 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0100  China      NBS Manufacturing PMI          Sept
    0145  China      Caixin Mfg PMI Final           Sept
    0600  UK         GDP QQ, YY                     Q2
    0600  UK         Nationwide House Price MM, YY  Sept
    0645  France     CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY        Sept
    0855  Germany    Unemployment Chg, Rate SA      Sept
    1230  US         GDP Final                      Q2

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up