PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on caution over U.S. stimulus bill

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower early on Tuesday as caution set in ahead of the deadline to reach an agreement on a new U.S. coronavirus stimulus, diminishing the metal's appeal of being a hedge against inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,903.16 per ounce by 0055 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,906.50. * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "continued to narrow their differences" about a fresh aid package, Pelosi's spokesman, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter. * Pelosi hopes that by the end of Tuesday there will be "clarity" on whether a coronavirus stimulus bill can be passed before the Nov. 3 elections, Hammill wrote. * The U.S. economy is rebounding strongly after taking a big hit because of the pandemic, but it may be another year before the economy returns to pre-crisis levels and take even longer for the labor market to recoup lost ground, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday. * Britain sees no basis to resume trade talks with the European Union unless there is a fundamental change in approach from Brussels, chief negotiator David Frost said, dashing earlier optimism that negotiations could resume. * The European Central Bank will maintain an accommodative policy in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, ECB President Christine Lagarde said. * The dollar index was steady against rivals, while Asian stocks came under pressure. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.02% to 1,272.85 tonnes on Monday from 1,272.56 tonnes on Friday. * Silver fell 0.3% to $24.43 per ounce, platinum and palladium were 0.1% higher at $856.85 and $2,345.37, respectively. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US Housing Starts Number Sept (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)