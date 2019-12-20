Gold Market Report
December 20, 2019 / 5:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on trade cheer; focus on U.S. GDP data

    * Mnuchin: U.S.-China to sign trade pact in January
    * Gold to gain for fifth straight quarter
    * Dollar gains in first week out of four

    Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Friday in
range-bound trade, pressured by increased risk appetite on hopes
of an interim Sino-U.S. deal being signed soon, while investors
awaited U.S. GDP data release for fresh cues.
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the
United States and China would sign their so-called 'Phase one'
trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it would not
be subject to any renegotiation.             
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,478.33 per ounce by 0451
GMT and was set to gain for the fifth straight quarter. U.S.
gold futures        were down 0.1% to $1,482.70 per ounce.   
    "The real driver for gold markets has been trade war risk
and with its de-escalation in phase one on the back of Mnuchin's
comments is not bullish for gold," said Stephen Innes, a market
strategist at AxiTrader.
    China's Finance Ministry unveiled a new list of import
tariff exemptions for a duration of one year starting Dec. 26
for six chemical and oil products from the United States.
                         
    Investor demand for gold was further pressured as Asian
shares firmed ahead of the holiday season, holding close to
18-month peaks. The dollar was steady, even as it gained for the
first week in four, supported by better-than-expected U.S.
economic data.                    
    The initial jobless claims report was strong with
applications for unemployment benefits slipping from a more than
two-year high, while factory activity data for the Mid-Atlantic
region was almost flat in December.             
    "Prices remain exposed to further upside risk in 2020,"
Standard Chartered Bank analyst Suki Cooper said in a note. 
    "Key factors to watch for gold next year will be the second
phase of the U.S.-China trade negotiations, the U.S. election,
global monetary policy, and the investor response to these
developments."
    Meanwhile, in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised
to "get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas", following his
landslide election victory.                           
    Investors now await U.S. gross domestic product data due to
be released later on Friday.
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 0.4% to $1,944.44 per
ounce. Prices of the autocatalyst metal had hit an all-time peak
of $1,998.43 on Tuesday on a sustained supply crunch.  
    Silver        was flat at $17.06 per ounce, while platinum
       edged up 0.1% to $934.39.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
