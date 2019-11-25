PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on trade deal hopes, firmer dollar

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched their lowest in a week on Monday as positive developments towards an interim trade deal between the United States and China lifted demand for riskier assets and boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,461.02 per ounce by 0058 GMT, having fallen to its lowest since Nov. 18 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures inched 0.2% lower to $1,460.60. * Asian shares made guarded gains as investors braced for another week of likely conflicting commentary on the trade dispute, while the outperformance of recent U.S. economic data gave the dollar a leg up on its peers. * The leaders of the United States and China on Friday both underscored their desire to sign an initial trade deal. * U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that a phase 1 trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year, while warning that President Donald Trump would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong. * However, an ambitious "phase two" trade is looking less likely as the two countries struggle to strike a preliminary "phase one" agreement, according to U.S. and Beijing officials, lawmakers and trade experts. * U.S. manufacturing output accelerated in November to its fastest pace in seven months and services activity also picked up more than expected, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Friday. * Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong romped to a symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers to vote following six months of anti-government protests. * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Nov. 19, data showed. * Physical gold demand remained subdued in China last week against a backdrop of slowing economic growth, and in Hong Kong where protests continued, while prices in India flipped into discount as demand eased. * Silver shed 0.3% to $16.95 per ounce, palladium rose 0.2% to $1,778.77 per ounce and platinum was up 0.1%, to $891.90. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Nov 0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Nov 0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Nov (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)