Gold Market Report
November 25, 2019 / 1:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on trade deal hopes, firmer dollar

3 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched their lowest in a
week on Monday as positive developments towards an interim trade
deal between the United States and China lifted demand for
riskier assets and boosted the dollar.
             
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,461.02 per ounce by
0058 GMT, having fallen to its lowest since Nov. 18 earlier in
the session. U.S. gold futures        inched 0.2% lower to
$1,460.60.
    * Asian shares made guarded gains as investors braced for
another week of likely conflicting commentary on the trade
dispute, while the outperformance of recent U.S. economic data
gave the dollar a leg up on its peers.                   
    * The leaders of the United States and China on Friday both
underscored their desire to sign an initial trade deal.
            
    * U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on
Saturday that a phase 1 trade agreement with China is still
possible by the end of the year, while warning that President
Donald Trump would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong
Kong.             
    * However, an ambitious "phase two" trade is looking less
likely as the two countries struggle to strike a preliminary
"phase one" agreement, according to U.S. and Beijing officials,
lawmakers and trade experts.             
    * U.S. manufacturing output accelerated in November to its
fastest pace in seven months and services activity also picked
up more than expected, a survey of purchasing managers showed on
Friday.             
    * Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong romped to a symbolic
majority in district council elections after residents turned
out in record numbers to vote following six months of
anti-government protests.             
    *  Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Nov.
19, data showed.        
    *  Physical gold demand remained subdued in China last week
against a backdrop of slowing economic growth, and in Hong Kong
where protests continued, while prices in India flipped into
discount as demand eased.         
    * Silver        shed 0.3% to $16.95 per ounce, palladium
       rose 0.2% to $1,778.77 per ounce and platinum        was
up 0.1%, to $891.90.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900   Germany  Ifo Business Climate New   Nov
0900   Germany  Ifo Curr Conditions New    Nov
0900   Germany  Ifo Expectations New       Nov

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below