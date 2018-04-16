FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 9:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar slides, but risk premium fades

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Risk havens slip as investors reassess Syria strikes
    * Palladium climbs again after near 10 pct rise last week
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Monday as
the dollar fell, but gains were muted as financial markets bet
that air strikes on Syria would not escalate into a wider
conflict.
    Prices have trended sideways since January, buoyed by
geopolitical worries but capped by expectations for further U.S.
interest rate hikes and strong technical resistance at
$1,360-$1,365 an ounce - their January, February and April
highs.
    Spot gold        was at $1,346.91 an ounce at 1335 GMT, up
0.1 percent, while U.S. gold futures         were 0.2 percent
higher at $1,350.10 an ounce. 
    Forces from the United States, Britain and France targeted
Syria with air strikes on Saturday, hitting what they said were
three of its main chemical weapons facilities.             
    Gold prices reached an early high of $1,348.69 on the back
of the news, but struggled to maintain those gains on
expectations the attacks would not mark the start of greater
Western involvement in the conflict.            
    "Some of the risk (premium) has come down following the air
strikes," Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said. "Some
market participants were thinking that maybe there could be an
escalation of the tensions, but that has not happened and
therefore prices have come down a bit."
    "If you consider that the Fed is tightening we should see
lower gold prices. Instead, they have been moving sideways," she
said. "There is certainly some risk premium incorporated into
prices ... but there is no trigger for higher prices at the
moment."    
    Supporting gold in the near term, the dollar sank 0.5
percent against the euro, reaching its lows for the day as Wall
Street stocks opened higher.       
    Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold
contracts by 363 contracts to 138,212 contracts in the week to
April 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
showed on Friday.        
    Dealers trimmed their short positions in silver by 3,187
contracts to 36,417 contracts, the CFTC data showed.
    Silver        was up 0.6 percent at $16.72 an ounce, while
platinum        was 0.3 percent higher at $929.80 an ounce. 
    Palladium        was 1.8 percent higher at $1,005.30 an
ounce, off an earlier near seven-week high of $1,007.70. 
    Prices rose 9.6 percent last week, their biggest weekly gain
in more than a year, as concerns that supply from number one
producer Russia could be disrupted by U.S. sanctions fed into a
strong technical rebound following the metal's 20 percent fall
from its January record high.
    "More than two-fifths (of) global supply originates from
Russia, and while Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium
producer, has not been subject to sanctions, unsettled traders
have loaded up on the metal," SP Angel said in a note.  

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Additional reporting by Swati Verma
in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alexander Smith)
