December 15, 2017 / 4:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar slips on tax bill worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold up 0.5 pct this week, heads for 1st weekly gain
in 4
    * Spot gold expected to test resistance at $1,262/oz -
technicals
    * Dollar down 0.1 pct vs yen

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher in Asian trade
on Friday, heading for their first weekly gain in four, as the
dollar sagged on concerns about the progress of U.S. tax reform.
    Spot gold        was up nearly 0.2 percent at $1,254.74 an
ounce as of 0349 GMT, and has gained 0.5 percent so far this
week. U.S. gold futures         were unchanged at $1,257 an
ounce. 
    The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 112.26 yen       .       
 
    "The U.S. dollar is weakening a little and that's benefiting
gold," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.    
    President Donald Trump's efforts to win passage of a
sweeping tax bill in the U.S. Congress hit potential obstacles
on Thursday when two more Republican senators insisted on
changes.             
    "After the Fed announcement it seems like short-covering
pushed up gold to $1,260. Between the now and towards the end of
the year, I think markets will be a bit quiet. The downside will
be between $1,240-$1,245 and upside $1,260- $1,265," Leung said.
    The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates for
the third time this year as expected, but kept its outlook of
three rate rises in the next year unchanged.                  
    "It (gold) could merely be positioning after FOMC, and
short-covering after gold's fall just before the meeting," said
OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.   
    "Given the uncertainty over the tax reform, we would wait
for more concrete news over how it may pan out before
formulating a view," said Gan, adding that a sustained global
growth backdrop and higher rates should promote yield-chasing
behaviour, and drag gold prices lower into 2018.
    Higher U.S. interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push
bond yields up, weighing on greenback denominated, non-interest
bearing gold.
    Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, and the euro
sagged after the European Central Bank signalled it would
maintain stimulus for as long as needed.             
                 
    Spot gold is expected to test a resistance at $1,262 per
ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to the next
resistance at $1,276, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.
            
    In other precious metals, silver        and platinum       
were both 0.2 percent higher, at $15.90 an ounce and $880.50 an
ounce, respectively. Palladium        was down 0.3 percent at
$1,030.15.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
