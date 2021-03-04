Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as easing bond yields offset firm dollar

By K. Sathya Narayanan

0 Min Read

    * Powell's comments at virtual Jobs Summit awaited
    * U.S. Senate delays debate on $1.9 trillion stimulus bill

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    March 4 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Thursday, buoyed by a
temporary reprieve in U.S. Treasury yields, but a firm dollar
limited bullion's advance and kept it near a nine-month trough.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,711.87 per ounce by 1016
GMT, having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since June 9 at
$1,701.40. 
    U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% at $1,712.70 per
ounce.
    The U.S. dollar        rose 0.3% against key rivals, making
gold more expensive for investors holding other currencies.
      
    U.S. Treasury yields                         inched down but
were still at elevated levels, while Germany's 10-year yield
            also eased.                 
    "You have two conflicting forces," Quantitative Commodity
Research analyst Peter Fertig said.
    "However it is still not an environment, currently, which
would argue to be overweight in the precious metals," and rather
than overall (yield) levels, it's more the change in the bond
yields that would impact gold prices, Fertig added.
    Gold is considered as a hedge against inflation which could
result from massive economic stimulus measures, but that status
has been threatened by higher bond yields, which increase the
opportunity cost of holding bullion.
    Investors awaited any remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell on the rapid rise in yields and clues on
policy outlook when he speaks at a virtual Wall Street Journal
Jobs Summit at 1705 GMT.                                       
            
    The market will need more than "jawboning" if the Fed is
serious about keeping interest rates low and the yield curve
would continue to steepen in the absence of that, which is
negative for gold, said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
    Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate delayed a debate on a $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief bill until at least Thursday.
            
    Silver        fell 0.6% to $25.93 per ounce, while palladium
       slipped 0.5% to $2,341.68. Platinum        fell 0.9% to
$1,156.24.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Susan Fenton)
