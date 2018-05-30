FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 4:11 AM / a few seconds ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Italy crisis drives safe-haven buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Italy crisis trigger stock sell-off
    * Dollar near 6-1/2 month peak
    * U.S. to continue trade actions against China -White House
    * SPDR gold holdings rise 0.35 pct on Tuesday

 (Adds quotes, details; updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on
Wednesday as political turmoil in Italy and concerns over
Sino-U.S. trade conflict spurred safe-haven demand, though a
strong dollar limited gains for the metal.
    Spot gold        was 0.1 percent higher at $1,298.86 per
ounce by 0349 GMT. 
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were nearly
unchanged at $1,298.80 per ounce.
    Rising political uncertainty in Italy and growing U.S.-China
trade tensions should see gold holding a bid, said Stephen
Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
    "But with the yellow metal's sensitivity to the U.S. dollar
on full display, it is unlikely gold will move significantly
higher until we reach the EU 'Crisis Zone' which we are nowhere
near at this stage."
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, hovered near its 6-1/2
month peak touched in the previous session.
    Further supporting gold was a slide in Asian stocks, which
extended a global sell-off on Wednesday as Italy's political
crisis rippled across financial markets.            
    Investors fear that repeat elections in the euro zone's
third-largest economy - which could come as soon as July - may
become a de-facto referendum on Italian membership of the
currency bloc and the country's role in the European Union.
            
    Meanwhile, the United States said on Tuesday that it still
holds the threat of imposing tariffs on $50 billion of imports
from China and will use it unless Beijing addresses the issue of
theft of American intellectual property.             
    Gold is often seen as a safe investment during times of
political and financial uncertainty.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.35 percent to 851.45
tonnes on Tuesday.          
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was down 0.1
percent at $16.34 an ounce.
    Platinum        fell 0.3 percent to $901.20 an ounce and
palladium        was 0.5 percent lower at $974.05.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
