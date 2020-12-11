Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as recovery concerns offset U.S. stimulus uncertainty

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday, as
rising coronavirus cases and dour U.S. jobs data cast doubts
over a swift economic recovery, offsetting the pressure from
delayed U.S. fiscal stimulus talks. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,836.54 per ounce by
0055 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,840.70.
    * A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the
government running is likely to go to the Friday deadline, a
leading Republican said, as a top Democrat suggested talks over
COVID-19 stimulus package could drag on through Christmas.
            
    * Data on Thursday showed U.S. weekly jobless claims jumped
to a near three-month high, further evidence that rising
COVID-19 infections and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were
hurting the economy.                          
    * The European Central Bank rolled out yet more stimulus
measures on Thursday to lift the currency bloc out of a
double-dip recession and provide support to the economy.
            
    * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement likely to result from large stimulus measures. 
    * A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency
use of Pfizer Inc's         coronavirus vaccine, paving the way
for the agency to authorize it.             
    * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday
there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail
to strike a new trade deal.             
    * Gold is also seen as a hedge against political and
economic uncertainty.    
    * Silver        fell 0.1% to $23.94 an ounce, while platinum
       gained 0.2% to $1,028.71 and palladium        was up 0.1%
at $2,334.03. 
    
    DATA AHEAD(GMT)
0700  Nov. Germany  HICP Final YY            
1200  Oct. India Industrial Output YY     
1500  Dec. US U Mich Sentiment Prelim  

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
