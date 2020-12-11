PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as recovery concerns offset U.S. stimulus uncertainty

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday, as rising coronavirus cases and dour U.S. jobs data cast doubts over a swift economic recovery, offsetting the pressure from delayed U.S. fiscal stimulus talks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,836.54 per ounce by 0055 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,840.70. * A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the government running is likely to go to the Friday deadline, a leading Republican said, as a top Democrat suggested talks over COVID-19 stimulus package could drag on through Christmas. * Data on Thursday showed U.S. weekly jobless claims jumped to a near three-month high, further evidence that rising COVID-19 infections and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting the economy. * The European Central Bank rolled out yet more stimulus measures on Thursday to lift the currency bloc out of a double-dip recession and provide support to the economy. * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely to result from large stimulus measures. * A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize it. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to strike a new trade deal. * Gold is also seen as a hedge against political and economic uncertainty. * Silver fell 0.1% to $23.94 an ounce, while platinum gained 0.2% to $1,028.71 and palladium was up 0.1% at $2,334.03. DATA AHEAD(GMT) 0700 Nov. Germany HICP Final YY 1200 Oct. India Industrial Output YY 1500 Dec. US U Mich Sentiment Prelim (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)