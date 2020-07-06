PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as rising COVID-19 cases boost safe-haven demand

July 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as worries over a surge in coronavirus infections in the United States dented optimism about signs of a nascent economic recovery, prompting investors to seek the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,775.97 per ounce by 0031 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,787.30. * In the first four days of July alone, 15 U.S. states reported record increases in new cases of COVID-19, which has infected nearly 3 million Americans and killed about 130,000, according to a Reuters tally. * More than 11.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus worldwide so far. * Gold has also been benefiting from lower interest rates around the world and widespread stimulus measure from major central banks as it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. * Meanwhile, the dollar index held steady against a basket of major currencies on Monday. * Investors' focus shifts to U.S. services sector activity data for June due later in the day. * The Institute for Supply Management's index for non-manufacturing activity is expected to rise to 50.0 in June from 45.4 in the previous month, indicating activity stopped shrinking. * Asian shares held near four-month highs as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery even as surging coronavirus cases delayed reopenings across the United States. * Palladium fell 0.3% to $1,916.98 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.8% to $806.30. Silver eased 0.1% to $18.02. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM May 1345 US Markit Comp, Svcs Final PMIs June 1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI June (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)