PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Trump's Latin American tariffs curb risk appetite

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, hovering near the one-week high hit in the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on Brazil and Argentina stoked fresh concerns around global trade and hit risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,463.42 per ounce by 0134 GMT. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,469.20. * Trump ambushed Brazil and Argentina, announcing tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminium imports from the two countries in a measure that shocked South American officials. * The dollar traded near a one-week low against the yen, while Asian shares slumped. * U.S. factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in November as new orders slumped back to around their lowest level since 2012, while construction spending fell in October. * A senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal was still possible before the end of the year, adding that the first phase of the agreement was being put to paper. * Trump on Monday said U.S. legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong did not make trade negotiations with China easier, but added he believes Beijing still wants a deal. * China on Monday banned U.S. military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong and slapped sanctions on several U.S. non-government organisations for allegedly encouraging anti-government protesters in the city to commit violent acts. * Speculators cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and raised them in silver contracts in the week to Nov. 26, data showed. * Canadian gold miner Semafo Inc said it does not expect to restart operations at its Boungou Mine in Burkina Faso this year after a deadly attack on a convoy of buses carrying its employees last month forced it to suspend operations. * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , fell 0.72% to 889.16 tonnes on Monday from Friday. * Palladium fell 0.1% to $1,850.66 per ounce, after scaling an all-time peak in the previous session at $1,861.71. Silver rose 0.1% to $16.92 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.1% to $896.91. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Dec 1100 Brazil GDP YY, QQ Q3 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)