PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, but set for first monthly decline in five

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Monday as the
U.S. dollar weakened, although record high equities capped
bullion's gains and set it for its first monthly decline in
five.
    Spot gold        inched up 0.1% to $1,965.72 per ounce by
10:50 am EDT (1450 GMT). During the session it touched its
highest since Aug. 19 at $1,976.14.
    For the month of August, the metal was down 0.4%. During the
month, it had surged to an all-time peak of $2,072.49.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1% to $1,972.40.
    "The weaker dollar and the anticipation that we are going to
get a further dollar weakness has led to some small increases
(in gold)" said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared
Alternative Investments.
    The dollar        fell to its lowest since May 2018, against
other major currencies.
    "At present there is less risk aversion in the global
marketplace, which is somewhat constraining the safe-haven
metal's bulls," Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said in
a note.
    World stocks hovered near record highs as investors bet on
continued central bank monetary support to revive the
coronavirus-hit economy.            
    However, "there is a significant concern that the (equities)
market might have gotten extended and there might be some profit
taking coming, which may lead to a rotation back to gold," Sica
said.
    Gold has gained about 29% this year, supported by economic
uncertainty stemming from the pandemic as well as the upcoming
U.S. elections.
    Last week, the Federal Reserve said it would adopt an
average inflation target, meaning rates are likely to stay low
even if inflation rises a bit in the future, which is supportive
for gold.             
    Elsewhere, silver        jumped 1.9% to $28.02 an ounce, on
track for a fifth monthly gain.
    Platinum        gained 0.3% to $933.98, while palladium
       rose 3.1% to $2,274.45. Both were set for their second
straight monthly gain.

