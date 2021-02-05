Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, but set for worst week in ten

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Friday, recovering from
its lowest level in more than two months, but is still on course
to post its worst week in ten due to a firmer dollar. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,795.10 per ounce by 0042
GMT. Prices were down 2.7% for the week, it's biggest weekly
decline since Nov. 27. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.4% to
$1,797.60.
    * On Thursday, prices fell to their lowest since Dec. 1 at
$1,784.76.
    * Democrats in the U.S. Senate were poised on Thursday to
take a first step toward the ultimate passage of President Joe
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.             
    * U.S. jobless claims decreased further last week,
suggesting the labor market was stabilizing.             
    * The dollar held firm at a more than two-month peak on
Thursday, while longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose as
investors positioned for a large pandemic relief package from
Washington and a stabilizing U.S. labor market.       
            
    * The Bank of England gave British lenders breathing space
of at least six months on Thursday before negative interest
rates are a possibility.             
    * Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust       rose 0.2% to
1,159.84 tonnes on Thursday.          
    * Spot silver        added 0.1% to $26.31 but were down 2.5%
for the week. Prices have eased since hitting a near eight-year
peak of $30.03 on Monday as the social media-driven rally
fizzled out.             
    * Australia's Perth Mint said on Thursday its January silver
coin sales jumped 23.5% from the previous month.             
    * Platinum        shed 0.1% at $1,096.88 an ounce and
palladium        gained 0.2% to $2,286.83.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430  India    Cash Reserve Ratio 
0430  India    Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate
0700  Germany  Industrial Orders MM                  Dec
0830  UK       Halifax House Prices MM               Jan
1330  US       Non-farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate  Jan
1330  US       Average Earnings YY                   Jan
1330  US       International Trade                   Dec

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
