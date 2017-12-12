FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from near 5-mth low ahead of Fed meeting
#Gold Market Report
December 12, 2017 / 4:27 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from near 5-mth low ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test support at $1,240/oz -analyst
    * Touched lowest since July 20 on Monday
    * Dollar index steady ahead of Fed meeting

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold was slightly higher on Tuesday, just
up from its lowest in nearly five months in the previous
session, and ahead of the start of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.2 percent to $1,244.30 an ounce by
0350 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 20 at $1240.10 on
Monday. 
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.1 percent to $1,246 an
ounce. 
    "The overnight drop I suspect is continued long liquidation
as evidenced in the weekends Commitment of Traders Report" said
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst with OANDA. 
    CFTC data from Friday showed speculators sharply cut their
net long positions in gold to the lowest since early August due
to recent price weakness.         
    "I would expect gold to remain offered on any rally and ...
to retest its overnight lows around $1,240," Halley said, adding
that a hawkish statement on U.S. interest rates from the Federal
Open Market Committee could see gold under further pressure. 
    The dollar was steady near a recent two-week high versus a
basket of major currencies, as traders awaited results from the
U.S. Fed's policy meeting for a fresh catalyst. 
    At the meeting, which concludes on Wednesday, the U.S.
central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark interest
rates for the third time this year and comment on the pace of
further rate hikes. 
    "We expect a steady grind lower in gold, at least through
Wednesday," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. 
    "Depending on how hawkish the wording is, gold could drift
lower still, as charts do not show any meaningful support at
least until $1,205-$1,210," Meir said. 
    Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
and boost the dollar, in which it is priced.
    "Gold is likely to recover quickly from its recent lows if
the December meeting outcome proves to be a dovish hike,"
Standard Chartered said in a note. 
    Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said spot gold may
bounce moderately to a resistance at $1,250 per ounce, as it has
stabilized around a support at $1,239.              
    Among other precious metals, silver        was nearly
unchanged at $15.72 an ounce. 
    Platinum        was down nearly 0.1 percent at $884.20 an
ounce, having hit its lowest since February 2016 last week.
Palladium        was 0.3 percent higher at $1,012.97 an ounce.
    The platinum discount to palladium widened to around $120
last week, the steepest since April 2001.             

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
