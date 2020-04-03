Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on bleak U.S. nonfarm payrolls, firmer dollar caps gains

    * U.S. nonfarm payrolls drop 701,000 in March
    * Dollar heads for a 2% weekly rise
    April 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Friday, after
gloomy U.S. nonfarm payrolls data magnified the economic toll
from the coronavirus, although a stronger dollar capped
bullion's advance.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,615.62 per ounce by 11:03
am EDT (1503 GMT). The metal has declined nearly 0.2% so far
this week. U.S. gold futures        edged 0.4% higher to
$1,644.10 per ounce.
    "Gold continues to be in wait-and-see mode on how bad the
global economy will get and how long will the depression-like
conditions last," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at
broker OANDA.
    The U.S. economy shed 701,000 jobs in March, ending a
historic 113 straight months of employment growth as stringent
measures to control the novel coronavirus hurt businesses and
factories, confirming a recession is underway.             
    The dollar        firmed against rivals, edging towards a
more than 2% weekly rise as global recession fears intensify.
      
    "Most traders would expect gold to be higher (after payrolls
data). Gold's problem is that supply tightness is easing and the
dollar continues to grind higher," Moya added. 
    "Ultimately gold will shine from all the fiscal and monetary
stimulus being pumped into markets globally."             
    Swiss precious metals refinery PAMP has been given
permission by local authorities to restart operations and will
begin processing at less than 50% capacity, it said on
Friday.            
    On Thursday, gold gained more than 1% after the number of
Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits last week shot
to a record high as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home
measures to curb the pandemic.             
    Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million
with more than 53,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on
Friday, while the world economy nosedived.             
    "Technically, even when everything sold off in the market
gold sold off the least, that tells you gold is strong, people
want to own it. So theoretically, gold should be the leading
asset for the next 6-8 months," said Michael Matousek, head
trader at U.S. Global Investors.
    Reflecting investors interest in bullion, holdings of the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust      , rose 0.3% to 971.97 tonnes on Thursday.            
 
    Among other precious metals, palladium        slipped 2% to
$2,168.98 an ounce, and was set for a weekly decline of over 4%,
while platinum        dipped 1.5% to $716.11, and was down 3.7%
so far this week.
    Silver        shed 0.7% to $14.43 per ounce.

