Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on weak dollar; focus on Georgia runoffs outcome

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Wednesday, aided by a
weaker dollar, while investors awaited the results of the U.S.
Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will decide the
prospects of further stimulus. 

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,950.46 per ounce by 0049
GMT, after hitting a peak since Nov. 9 at $1,952.98 earlier in
the session. U.S. gold futures        was flat at $1,954.20.
    * Polls closed in Georgia after voters cast ballots in a
pair of runoff elections that will determine both control of the
U.S. Senate and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's ability
to push through an ambitious legislative agenda.             
    * Democrat candidates jumped to early leads in preliminary
voting returns, data compiled by Edison Research showed. The
results could be known by Wednesday, although the outcome may
remain in doubt for days if the margins are razor-thin.
    * The U.S. dollar        held near an over two-year low
against rivals.       
    * U.S. factory activity accelerated to its highest level in
nearly 2-1/2 years in December.            
    * Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust       fell 0.1% to
1,186.78 tonnes on Tuesday.         
   * Silver        shed 0.1% to $27.55 an ounce. Platinum       
fell 0.7% to $1,103.57, while palladium        eased 0.5% at
$2,455.29.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500  India   HIS Markit Svcs PMI           Dec
0700  UK      Reserve Assets Total          Dec
0745  France  CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY       Dec
0850  France  Markit Svcs, Comp PMIs        Dec
0855  Germany Markit Svcs PMI               Dec
0855  Germany Markit Comp Final PMI         Dec
0900  EU      Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs  Dec
1300  Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY           Dec
1445  US      Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs  Dec
1500  US      Factory Orders MM             Nov    
1900  US      Federal Open Market Committee will release 
minutes from its Dec. 15 - 16 policy meeting

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up