Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on weaker dollar, stimulus hopes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the
dollar hovered around a one-week low and expectations of a
massive stimulus package in the United States lifted bullion's
appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,839.99 per ounce by 0210
GMT. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.2% to $1,840.40.
    * The dollar        fell to an over one-week low in the
previous session. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in
the greenback more affordable for holders of other currencies. 
      
    * U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a
proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase out
stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his
$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.             
    * U.S. layoffs eased in December and job openings increased
modestly, suggesting the decline in employment was largely due
to companies cutting back on hiring amid uncertainty caused by a
raging COVID-19 pandemic.             
    * Investors now await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event
at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,148.34
tonnes on Tuesday from 1,152.43 tonnes on Monday.          
    * Spot silver        gained 0.6% to $27.36 an ounce,
palladium        was down 0.3% to $2,312.58.
    * Platinum        rose 2.1% to $1,200.03, after hitting 
$1,202.29 earlier in the session, its highest since February
2015, on supply deficit concerns.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130  China    PPI, CPI YY    Jan
0700  Germany  HICP Final YY  Jan
1900  US        Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell 
speaks before a virtual Economic Club of New York event    

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up