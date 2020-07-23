PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1% fuelled by easing dollar, stimulus hopes

Gold Market Report
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims increase 109,000 to 1.416
million
    * UBS sees palladium prices reach $2,500/oz by mid-2021
    July 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed over 1% to a
nine-year high on Thursday, buoyed by weaker dollar and
unprecedented stimulus measures to revive coronavirus-hit
economies, while rise in U.S. jobless claims underpinned fears
of a slow recovery. 
    The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week for the first time in nearly four
months, suggesting the labor market was stalling amid a
resurgence in new COVID-19 cases.             
    "It (jobless claims data) tells you that at least here in
the States, we still have a long way to go before we recover,"
said Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    Spot gold        was up 1.2% to $1,893.71 per ounce by 11:34
a.m. ET (1533 GMT), having hit its highest since September 2011
at $1,894.53. 
    U.S. gold futures        rose 1.4 % to $1,891.10.
    Non-yielding gold has surged nearly 22% this year, bolstered
by low interest rates and the wave of stimulus as economies
around the world to support their battered economies.
            
    U.S. Senate Republicans plan to propose another round of
direct payments to Americans in the next coronavirus relief
bill, a senior aide said on Thursday.             
    "You have this wave of stimulus practically from every
central bank in the world, everybody is putting out stimulus
packages, easy money, loans, new debt and all of that is also
bullish for gold," Meir added.
    Also supporting the bullion, the dollar index        dipped
0.2%, having hit a more-than four-month low.       
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.4% to $22.94 per ounce,
having hit a nearly seven-year high earlier in the session.
    Palladium        rose 0.05 % to $2,148.68 per ounce, while
platinum        gained 0.5% to $925.74. 
    Market tightness in the second half of 2020, supported by
monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, should support palladium
prices over the next 12 months, UBS said in a note, adding it
expected the auto catalyst metal to reach $2,500/oz by mid-2021.

    
