Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1% on mounting pandemic, vaccine worries

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Gold prices still headed for worst week in seven
    * Dollar index eases as boost from vaccine eases
    * Interactive coronavirus graphic: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (New throughout, updates prices, adds comments)
    By Sumita Layek
    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday as rising global
coronavirus infections re-ignited concerns about the economic
toll from the pandemic, while scepticism over the reach of a
potential COVID-19 vaccine further boosted the safe haven metal.
    Spot gold        rose 0.8% at $1,890.90 per ounce by 9:36
a.m. EST (1436 GMT). But bullion was still bound for its worst
weekly loss since late September, down 3% so far, mainly hurt by
initial euphoria over an effective vaccine from Pfizer earlier
in the week. 
    U.S. gold futures        rose 1% at $1,892.20.
    "We have got COVID-19 raging in the U.S. and the uncertainty
surrounding that and the potential for some more economic damage
in the coming months; all that is working in favour of gold
market bulls," Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said.
    Drugmaker Pfizer and BioNTech SE on Monday said their
COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial
trial results.                                    
    "Everybody was excited about the vaccine, but then the grim
realization sets in that it will probably not be available for
general public consumption until late winter or spring and until
then ... we've got to get through some very rough waters,"
Wyckoff said.
    Also supporting bullion, the dollar        eased.       
    "There is fear of a second wave with lockdowns and
restrictions and the market has to work through (some) stimulus
whether we're in a lame duck situation or with a new President
elect," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures.
    "So, the market at some point has to anticipate that cash
and price in the potential inflation."
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement likely to result from large stimulus.   
    Silver        rose 1.9% to $24.68 an ounce, platinum       
rose 1% to $888.63 and palladium        fell 0.7% at $2,316.07.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up