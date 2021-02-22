Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1.5% as inflation concerns lift demand

By Brijesh Patel

    * Silver rises more than 2%
    * U.S. 10-year treasury yields at near 1-year high
    * Markets await Powell testimony to Congress 

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1.5% to a near
one-week high on Monday, despite a jump in U.S. Treasury yields,
as expectations for rising inflation triggered equity valuation
concerns and drove investors towards the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was up 1.6% at $1,810.45 an ounce by 11:39
a.m. EST (1639 GMT), after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 in
the session.
    U.S. gold futures        gained 1.8%, at $1,810.
    "We are seeing investment flows into gold as market
participants grow more anxious about rising real rates that can
impact equity valuations," said TD Securities commodity
strategist Daniel Ghali, pointing to rising Treasury yields.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year treasury yields hit a near one-year
high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.      
    However, rising real yields and inflation concerns made
equity valuations look more stretched in comparison and prompted
investors towards safe-haven assets like gold, which is widely
viewed as a hedge against inflation.            
    "The dollar at the moment is low and that is supporting.
Also, the real reason for the gold prices to increase in the
longer term is the chances of inflation picking up," Commerzbank
analyst Eugen Weinberg said.
    The dollar index        eased 0.1% against its rivals,
making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
      
    A $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package is widely expected to
pass by the end of the week, raising hopes of a speedy economic
recovery but at the cost of rising inflation.
    Investors are also eyeing the testimony of U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the Semiannual Monetary Report
to Congress on Tuesday.                         
    The Fed and other leading central banks have pinned their
hopes on ultra-low interest rates to get the economy out of the
economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Elsewhere, silver        rose 2.3% to $27.83 an ounce, while
platinum        eased 0.3% to $1,269.69.
    Palladium        rose 0.2% to $2,383.25, after reaching a
more than one-month high of $2,431.50.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Macfie and Richard Chang)
