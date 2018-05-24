FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 24, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps after Trump cancels North Korea summit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Trump calls off June 12 meeting
    * Dollar hits near two-week low vs yen  

 (Recasts, updates prices after North Korea summit news)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices surged on Thursday,
propelled above $1,300 per ounce after U.S. President Donald
Trump called off a summit with North Korea, stoking political
tensions. 
    Trump cancelled the meeting with Kim Jong Un, planned for
June 12, even after North Korea followed through on a pledge to
blow up tunnels at its nuclear test site.               
    Spot gold        was up 1 percent at $1,305.60 per ounce by
1415 GMT while U.S. gold futures         for June delivery
climbed 1.2 percent, also to $1,305.60 per ounce.
    Before the North Korea news, spot gold was slightly firmer
but had been losing ground for weeks, shedding 5 percent since
touching $1,365.23 on April 11, the highest in nearly three
months.
    Funds had cut long positions in gold to a 10-month low, but
the move back above key technical levels of $1,300 and $1,305
was spurring a rush by speculators into bullion, Ole Hansen,
head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen, said.
    "It's a struggle to find any gold-negative news at the
moment," he added.
    Gold's safe haven appeal was also burnished after the U.S.
launched a national security investigation into car and truck
imports that could lead to new tariffs similar to those it
imposed on steel and aluminium in March.             
    "Trade spats are recurring and there's a focus on troubled
emerging markets," Hansen said.
    Turkey has been in the spotlight and the lira weakened more
than 2 percent, the day after a huge emergency interest rate
hike intended to stem its slide.             
    Gold was also buoyed by a weaker dollar, which slipped to a
near two-week low against the Japanese yen.       
    Among other precious metals, silver        gained 1.3
percent to $16.63 an ounce, platinum        climbed 1.5 percent
to $912.60 an ounce after touching the highest since May 14 at
$914.30, and palladium        shed 0.3 percent to $973.90 an
ounce.
    Stephanie Aymes, head of technical analysis at Societe
Generale, said in a note that platinum has rebounded from a
multi-year trend at $890 and was now approaching a down sloping
channel near $924/31.
    "A cross above this is needed for signs of rebound."

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in
Bengaluru
Editing by Jason Neely and John Stonestreet)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.