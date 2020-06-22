Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold jumps, hits highest in more than a month on uptick in pandemic

    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 2% on Friday
    * Silver hits more than one-week high of $18.01/oz

    By Diptendu Lahiri
    June 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed 1% on Monday to hit
the highest in more than a month, as investors took refuge in
the safe-haven metal after an uptick in coronavirus cases roiled
hopes for a quick economic recovery. 
    Spot gold        was up 1% at $1,760.55 per ounce at 10:24
a.m. ET (1424 GMT). The session high was 1,762.84, highest since
May 18. 
    Prices were $4 shy of a 7-1/2 year high of $1,764.55, hit
last month.
    U.S. gold futures        was also 1.3% higher at $1,776.
    "There is some flight to safety in gold," said Bob
Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
    "Rise in coronavirus cases globally have led gold to break
the $1,750 level. If we close above $1,765 today, the $1,800
level is not very far." 
    Gold, a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty, got
a boost after the World Health Organization on Sunday reported a
record jump in global infections, with the biggest increases in
North and South America.              
    Two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Friday warned the
unemployment rate could rise again if the disease is not brought
under control.              
    Central bank across the globe have taken aggressive stimulus
measures and kept interest rates low during the pandemic.
    "There seems to be some increase in inflation expectations
which is pushing real rates lower and giving some support to the
gold price," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.             
    Lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion. 
    The dollar index        was down 0.5% at 97.15, making gold
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
    Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust holdings on Friday rose 2% to
1,159.31 tonnes, the highest level since April 2013.           
    Silver        rose 2.1% to $17.97 per ounce, after hitting a
more than one week high at $18.01. Palladium       was up 1.1%
at$1,932.22, while platinum        gained 2.7% to $827.58,
hitting more than a week high at $833.67.

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio)
