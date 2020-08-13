Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold jumps on dollar slide, slow U.S. labor market recovery

Sumita Layek

    * Dollar dips 
    * At least 28 million people still receiving unemployment
checks
    * Silver up over 4%, recovering from Wednesday's near 2-week
low
    * Fed officials warn of muted U.S. growth until virus is
contained
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold jumped over 1% on Thursday,
rebounding from a near three-week low hit in the last session,
as the dollar dipped and a slow recovery in the U.S. labor
market reinforced the economic toll from the coronavirus
pandemic.
    Spot gold        rose 1.5% to $1,947.08 per ounce by 10:58
am EDT (1458 GMT), having slipped below $1,900 on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,952.10.
    U.S. jobless claims dropped below one million last week for
the first time since the start of the pandemic, though at least
28 million people are still receiving unemployment checks,
indicating a weak labor market.             
    "The dollar has been quite weak ... this recovery we've had
(in the labor market) has been the low-hanging fruit. It's an
easy bounce," said Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital
Markets.
    "The initial claims are still running at a very high rate,
and there is still a long way to go," Meir said.
    The dollar        was down 0.4% against rivals, bolstering
gold's appeal for those holding other currencies, as Washington
continues to remain in a stalemate over additional stimulus.
                  
    Adding to the gloomy outlook, Federal Reserve policymakers
warned U.S. growth would be muted until the coronavirus was
contained.             
    Investors are now eyeing a meeting between the United States
and China on Aug. 15.             
    "The underlying factors in the market have not changed
significantly. The fact that gold did not move still higher when
Sino-U.S. tensions escalated over the weekend signalled that
most of the tailwinds were priced in," said StoneX analyst Rhona
O'Connell in a note. 
    "Investor sentiment remains robust overall."   
    Elsewhere, silver        rose 4.6% to $26.73 per ounce,
platinum        gained 2.6% to $955.50 and palladium       
climbed 1.9% to $2,172.68.

