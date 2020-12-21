Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps on U.S. stimulus deal cheer, virus lockdowns

By Nakul Iyer

    * Gold could rise to $1,925 by year-end - analyst 
    * Silver hits 3-month high, last up 4.5%
    * Asian shares slip as new COVID-19 strain shuts UK
    Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold climbed to a six-week high on
Monday, driven by news that U.S. congressional leaders reached
agreement on a COVID-19 aid package, while lockdowns in the
United Kingdom soured appetite for riskier assets and added to
the metal's support.
    Spot gold        rose 1.1% to $1,900.57 per ounce by 0512
GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,901.38.
U.S. gold futures        gained 0.9% to $1,904.80.
    The $900 billion package, which would be the second-largest
economic stimulus in U.S. history, comes as the pandemic
accelerates, infecting more than 214,000 people in the country
each day.             
    "Now that we've got fiscal stimulus behind us, gold has
enough momentum to close above $1,900 by year-end and it could
even climb up to $1,925," said Stephen Innes, chief global
market strategist at financial services firm Axi.    
    "If you coalesce the stimulus package with optimism for the
Federal Reserve to cap longer-dated yields given it signalled a
continuation to its bond buying programme last week, we could
see gold remain supported on dips until at least March
2021".            
    Aiding gold, stocks slipped as Britain's health minister
suggested tighter curbs in London and southeast England might
stay for some time to counter a new coronavirus strain.
                       
    Gold has once again regained its safe-haven status as 
lockdowns have changed sentiment in the broader market, which
looked past the pandemic and into a recovery next year instead,
said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.
    Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold and
silver contracts in the week to Dec. 15, data showed on Friday.
            
    Silver        rose 4.5% to $26.93 an ounce, having hit its
highest since Sept. 18 at $27.02 earlier in the session. 
    Platinum        rose 0.9% to $1,045.40 and palladium       
gained 0.7% to $2,376.13.

