Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps on U.S. stimulus expectations, easing dollar

By Arundhati Sarkar

    * Stocks jump, dollar index slips 0.5%
    * Trump could return to White House Monday
    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gold jumped 1% on Monday on optimism
around an additional U.S. stimulus bill and a weakened dollar,
despite gains in the stock markets after reports that U.S.
President Donald Trump could soon be discharged from the
hospital.
    Spot gold        was up 0.8% at $1,914.60 per ounce as of
11:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT). U.S. gold futures        rose 0.7% to
$1,920.20.
    Optimism over fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy
 came into play after upbeat weekend comments from U.S. House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said progress was being made on relief
legislation.                          
    "May be there is a little skinnier deal in the horizon that
Pelosi would agree to and Republican party would agree to and I
think the stimulus will be a boon for the metals," said Daniel
Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
    A little bit of risk-on sentiment has been a negative for
gold, Pavilonis said, adding that "we could see another sideways
week."
    The dollar        was down 0.5% against rivals, making gold
cheaper for holders of other currencies.       
    Global stocks cheered news that Trump could be discharged
from hospital as soon as Monday, although outside experts warned
that his case may be severe.                         
            
    Trump's COVID-19 infection has also raised uncertainties
around the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.
    "Barring a split government outcome, both administrations
are likely to push through a large-scale a fiscal deal in no
time that would help de-bottleneck the real rate suppression,
lifting precious metals in the process," TD Securities said in a
note.
    "Considering a Blue Wave would likely result in the largest
package, Biden's election odds are increasingly likely to drive
gold prices in the coming month."
    Looking ahead, markets will be watching out for the release
of minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting on
Wednesday. 
    Among other metals, silver        gained 2.7% to $24.34 per
ounce, platinum        rose 1.3% to $893.14 and palladium       
climbed 1.4% to $2,341.38.

 (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
