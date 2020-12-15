Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 1% as surging virus cases renew stimulus hopes

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold gained more than 1% on Tuesday,
bolstered by expectations of more coronavirus relief aid in the
United States as mounting COVID-19 cases renewed concerns over
the economic toll of the pandemic. 
    Spot gold        was up 1.4% at $1,852.70 per ounce by 10:13
a.m. EST (1513 GMT), while U.S. gold futures        rose 1.3% to
$1,856.50.
    "There is the possibility of getting stimulus passed and
that is what the gold market has been waiting for," said Jeffrey
Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.
    "Most people have come to terms with the fact that the
vaccine will stop the next wave, but will have very little to do
with the current wave."
    A staggering COVID-19 U.S. death toll put pressure on
lawmakers to roll out relief aid, buoying optimism around a $1.4
trillion bill.                         
    Gold, regarded as a hedge against likely inflation and
currency debasement, has risen over 22% so far this year amid
the unprecedented stimulus unleashed globally.
    Surging infections also led to tighter restrictions being
imposed in the Netherlands, Germany and London.             
                      
    A weak dollar further enhanced appeal for
greenback-denominated bullion.               
    Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting
starting on Tuesday, with the central bank expected to maintain
interest rates at near-zero.                          
    Gold has resistance at $1,879 an ounce, with a close above
the $1,894 level gearing prices to go up to $1,920, said Phillip
Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in
Chicago. 
    Silver        jumped 2.7% to $24.45 an ounce, and palladium
       gained 1.9% to $2,336.62. Both metals rose more than 3%
earlier in the session. 
    "Silver's dual roles as a precious metal and an industrial
material makes it more appealing during times when economic
activity is expected to rebound," said Fawad Razaqzada, market
analyst with ThinkMarkets. 
     Platinum        rose 1.8% to $1,025.08. 

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru;
editing by Jonathan Oatis)
