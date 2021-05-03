Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 1% as weaker dollar, U.S. yields enhance allure

By Sumita Layek

    * Silver jumps to 2-month high, platinum rises over 3%
    * Palladium firms near $3,000 mark
    * U.S. manufacturing sector slows in April

    May 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Monday,
pulling along other precious metals with it, supported by a
retreat in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. 
    Spot gold        was up 1.5% to $1,794.28 per ounce by 10:06
a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), after hitting its highest since April 23 at
1794.96. U.S. gold futures        advanced 1.5% to $1,794.80.
    "A combination of bond yields remaining tame, the dollar
under pressure, the amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus that
we have in this market ...  all of those factors continue to
drive gold and silver prices higher," said David Meger, director
of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    "We are in this more inflationary environment and the fact
that we've seen as much stimulus ... it's understandable to
expect commodity prices in that environment to do quite well."
    The dollar index        slipped 0.4%, making gold more
affordable for holders of other currencies, while benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yields             also retreated, reducing the
opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.       
       
    Gold also found support from data showing U.S. manufacturing
activity grew at a slower pace in April.             
    Investors now await Friday's labour market numbers for
further clues about recovery in the world's largest economy.
    But strong economic data can also push gold higher as it
means inflation will go higher, said Michael Matousek, head
trader at U.S. Global Investors.
    "We need to see gold get above the $1,800 level and sustain
it for a little bit, and then it could be off to the races for
$2,000."
    Gold is often considered a hedge against the inflation
likely to result from widespread stimulus measures.
    Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metal palladium        jumped 1.6%
to $2,981.81 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of
$3,007.73 on Friday, on worries about a supply deficit.
    Silver        rose 3.56 % to $26.82 per ounce, after hitting
$26.95, its highest mark since March 1. Platinum        rose
3.13 % to $1,235.97.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Nallur Sethuraman and Arpan Varghese; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel and Pravin Char)
