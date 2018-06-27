FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 11:07 AM / in 4 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold keeps falling as dollar stays strong

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold down more than 3 pct this month
    * Technical indicators suggest further falls
    * Dollar near 2018 highs
    * Gold ETF holdings down 3.2 pct since late May
    * Platinum lowest since Feb 2016

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to a new
six-month low on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened, making
bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies. 
    The move takes gold's losses this month to more than 3
percent - the biggest monthly loss since September - driven by a
dollar rally, a large decline in gold held by exchange traded
funds and a sharp fall in speculative bets on higher prices.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,254.91 an ounce
at 1339 GMT after hitting its lowest since mid-December at
$1,253.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.2
percent lower at $1,257 an ounce.  
    "The dollar is higher. That's the most important reason (for
gold falling)," said ABN AMRO analyst Georgette Boele. 
    Technical indicators suggest gold will continue to fall,
said analysts at ScotiaMocatta, with support at the
psychologically important level of $1,250 and at $1,236.60,
gold's December low.
    An escalating trade dispute between the United States and
China has hit global stock markets but so far not triggered
demand for gold, usually seen as a safe place to invest during
times of uncertainty.                                      
    The dollar meanwhile is near 2018 highs, in part due to
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase
interest rates again after raising them in June for the second
time this year.              
    Higher rates tend to lift the dollar and U.S. bond yields
and push down gold, which is priced in dollars and does not
offer a yield. 
    The head of the Dallas Federal Reserve said on Tuesday the
Fed could raise rates at least two more times before its policy
stopped being accommodative, while the chief of the Atlanta Fed
said he could rule out a fourth rate increase for the year if
the U.S.-China trade dispute worsens.                          
    Also undercutting gold prices is a fall in holdings by
gold-backed exchange traded funds tracked by Reuters of 1.9
million ounces, or 3.2 percent, since late May.                
            
    This was driven by U.S. sellers who are likely betting on a
stronger dollar, said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. 
    But gold could rebound sharply if investment funds that have
trimmed their net long position in Comex gold to the lowest in
2-1/2 years decide prices have bottomed out, Menke said.
            
    "Usually this kind of pretty bearish position reverses
rather quickly," he said, adding that gold had likely already
fallen too far.    
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was down 0.5
percent at $16.17 an ounce after touching its lowest since May 1
at $16.10 on Tuesday.
    Platinum        was 1.2 percent lower at $855.60 after
reaching its lowest since February 2016 at $848.50.
    Palladium        was also down 1.2 percent at $945.80.
       
    

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Louise Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
