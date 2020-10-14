Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold lingers below $1,900 as dollar holds firm

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered below the key
$1,900/ounce psychological level on Wednesday as lack of an
agreement on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus helped the dollar
stay firm.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $1,892.80 per ounce
by 0053 GMT, after declining 1.6% in the previous session.     
    * U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,896.60.
    * The dollar index        was steady after bouncing off a
three-week low on Tuesday.       
    * Hopes for a new coronavirus relief package were dented as
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected a $1.8 trillion
proposal from the White House, saying it "falls significantly
short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand."
            
    * Global finance leaders on Tuesday said the world economy
had escaped a coronavirus-triggered collapse so far, but warned
that failure to conquer the pandemic, maintain stimulus and
tackle mounting debt among poor nations could crush a fragile
recovery.             
    * Expectations for a COVID-19 vaccine took backseat after
Johnson & Johnson         and Eli Lilly and Co         paused
vaccine trials.                          
    * Asian equities were set to slip on Wednesday as halted
vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighed on
investor sentiment.            
    * U.S. consumer prices increased for a fourth straight month
in September, with the cost of cars and trucks rising by the
most since 1969, but inflation is slowing amid excess capacity
in the economy as it gradually recovers from the COVID-19
recession.             
    * Silver        rose 0.2% to $24.22 per ounce, platinum
       was up 0.5% at $869.05, and palladium        gained 0.6%
to $2,329.97. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0630  India  WPI Inflation YY   Sept

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up