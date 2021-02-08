Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS- Gold listless as dollar steadies and equities gain

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * 10-year Treasury yields hover near highest since March
    * Investors await progress on U.S. COVID-19 relief package
    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Monday
as the dollar's slide paused and economic revival hopes boosted
equities, weighing on bullion's safe-haven appeal.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,812.17 an ounce by 0944
GMT and U.S. gold futures        were also little changed at
$1,812.80.
    Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said gold prices were
being depressed by hopes of economic recovery and equities
strength that could gain further impetus from planned stimulus.
    Asian shares hovered near record highs on optimism over a
$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in the United States,
which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted could pass Congress
before March 15.                        
    The dollar        steadied after retreating from a more than
two-month peak hit on Friday. A weaker dollar makes bullion
cheaper for buyers with other currencies.                    
    "The weaker dollar is definitely one of the reasons why gold
prices do not fall further, but that alone might not be enough
to keep prices from testing $1,800," Weinberg added.
    Also pressuring gold were benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
            hovering near their highest since March last year.
Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.      
    Yields are "probably the biggest single headwind" for gold,
said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        gained 0.6%
to $26.99 an ounce, platinum        rose 1.9% to $1,145.16 and
palladium        shed 0.1% to $2,335.26.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
