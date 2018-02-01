FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 5:10 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold biased to break resistance at $1,347/oz -
technicals
    * Palladium off 6-week lows hit on Wednesday

    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Thursday as investors awaited the U.S. nonfarm payroll data for
cues on the health of the world's largest economy, a day after
the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. 
    The Fed said inflation is likely to quicken this year,
bolstering expectations borrowing costs will continue to climb
under incoming central bank chief Jerome Powell.             
    Traders now await the jobs report on Friday that will
include data on nonfarm payrolls to see if they offer more than
a brief respite to the ailing dollar.
    Spot gold        was nearly flat at $1,345.00 per ounce at
0502 GMT. It touched $1,332.30 an ounce in the previous session,
its lowest since Jan. 23. 
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery rose 0.4
percent to $1,344.50 per ounce.
    "I don't think too much will happen until tomorrow ahead of
the nonfarm payroll release ... We see some range-bound trading
from there," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung
Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
    At Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's last policy meeting
as head of the central bank, the Fed left interest rates
unchanged. But its message on inflation signalled it was on
track to raise borrowing costs in March under incoming central
bank chief Jerome Powell.             
    Inflation worries generally boost gold, which is seen as a
safe-haven against rising prices. But expectations that the Fed
will raise interest rates to fight inflation make gold less
attractive because it does not pay interest.
    "We remain somewhat friendly to gold in the short-term; the
dollar seems to be adrift, as investors are unsure what
direction to push it," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
    The dollar held steady against a basket of major currencies
after the Fed signalled its confidence about inflation and
growth in the world's biggest economy, reinforcing views it will
raise rates several more times this year.       
    A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders
of other currencies, while higher interest rates lead to higher
bond yields and dampen demand for non-yielding gold.
    "We are detecting some sluggishness in the U.S. equity
markets and so this asset class might not prove to be as
formidable a competitor to gold going forward," Meir added.
    Spot gold is biased to break a resistance at $1,347 per
ounce and rise towards the next one at $1,357, as it has
stabilized around a support at $1,335, according to Reuters
technical analyst, Wang Tao.         
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.2 percent to
$17.28 per ounce. Platinum        declined 0.2 percent, to
$998.50 per ounce. 
    Palladium        edged 0.1 percent lower to $1,026.97 per
ounce after falling to $1,022.47 an ounce in the previous
session, its lowest since Dec. 20. 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Vyas Mohan)
