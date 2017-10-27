FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as dollar gains versus euro on ECB policy
#Gold Market Report
October 27, 2017 / 3:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as dollar gains versus euro on ECB policy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Euro slumps to three-month low
    * Spot gold hits near three-week low, on track for weekly
decline
    * Silver, platinum and palladium set to end week lower
    * Spot gold may revisit $1,260.16 - Technicals

 (Adds details and comments, updates prices)
    By Arpan Varghese
    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices drifted in a narrow range on
Friday after hitting a near three-week low in early trade as the
dollar gained against the euro after the European Central Bank
extended its bond buying programme.
    Spot gold        was roughly unchanged at $1,267 per ounce
as of 0253 GMT after touching its lowest since Oct. 6 at
$1265.08. Gold was headed for an about 1 percent weekly decline.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery shed 0.1
percent to $1,268.00.
    "How gold finishes the week will now be entirely at the whim
of the U.S. dollar and U.S. yields with little to no
geopolitical safe haven premium left in the price," said Jeffrey
Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA, in a note.
     "The futures market is still constructively long the yellow
metal, and this will continue to weigh on prices as fresh buyers
appear to be few and far between."
    The dollar stood tall on Friday, on track for weekly gains,
while the euro slumped to three-month lows after the European
Central Bank extended its bond purchases and reduced the chances
that it would hike interest rates in 2018.                    
    A strong greenback makes dollar-priced gold costlier for
non-U.S. investors. 
    "It looks like we are going to be heading a bit lower from
here, from both the fundamental and technical points of view,"
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
    "The next support for gold prices is the Oct. 6 low
($1,260.2) and if it breaks that, next support is around $1,257.
The key support lies around the $1,262.80 level and once it
breaches that, it could spur more fund selling."
    Spot gold may revisit its Oct. 6 low of $1,260.16 per ounce
as it has broken a support zone of $1,271-$1,268, according to ,
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    An impending decision on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next
chair could also be an important driver for the metal, analysts
said.
    President Donald Trump's search for the next Fed chair has
come down to Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University
economist John Taylor, Politico on Thursday cited one source as
saying, while another counselled caution.             
    Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives helped pave the
way on Thursday for deep tax cuts sought by Trump and Republican
leaders, underpinning the greenback.             
    Gold is likely to flatline for another year in 2018 as
rising U.S. interest rates clip momentum, a Reuters poll showed
on Thursday. Autocatalyst metal palladium will struggle to
maintain its recent push to 16-year highs above $1,000 an ounce.
           
    Silver        prices were little changed at $16.74 per
ounce, platinum        dipped 0.4 percent, to $914, while
palladium        was 0.2 percent lower at $967.05. All three
metals were on track for weekly declines.

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali
Paul and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
