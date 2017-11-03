FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as focus shifts to U.S. jobs data
#Gold Market Report
November 3, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as focus shifts to U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * Gold set for first weekly gain in three

 (Update throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gold was steady alongside a
lacklustre dollar on Friday, ahead of U.S. jobs data expected to
provide more clues to the path of monetary policy in the world's
largest economy.
    The dollar index        also trod water ahead of the
non-farm payrolls, which were expected to show that job numbers
bounced back in October after September's drop.             
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,274.50 per ounce
at 1208 GMT, and was on track for its first weekly gain in
three. It hit its highest level in about two weeks at $1,284.10
in the previous session.
    U.S. gold         for December delivery dipped 0.2 percent
to $1,275.50.
    Danske Bank analyst Jens Pedersen said the jobs data would
probably adjust after last month's figures were distorted by the
hurricane. 
    "But it will probably be difficult to really pinpoint any
trend or pattern in data, so there is a possibility the market
will ignore the report and look towards the next round of data."
    The dollar shrugged off news of President Donald Trump's
nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be the
next Fed chair, which came as no surprise.       
    The greenback had slipped on Thursday after Republicans in
the U.S. House of Representatives released proposals to overhaul
the tax code.       
    "Gold seems to be broadly flat. The announcement of Jerome
Powell as the new Fed chair was broadly in line with
expectations," said John Sharma, an economist with National
Australia Bank. 
    "Markets are waiting for the U.S. payrolls data. A strong
result here would not be supportive of gold."
    Trump's appointment of Powell broke with precedent by
denying Janet Yellen a second term, but signalled a continuation
of her cautious monetary policies.             
    "The general trend for gold over the last week has been
positive, but the market will need to find a catalyst within the
host of data released tonight to push through the strong
resistance at $1,280," MKS PAMP analyst Tim Brown wrote in a
note.
    SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4 percent on
Thursday.             
    Meanwhile in Asia, demand for physical gold was lacklustre
ths week in top consumers India and China, while the lure of the
metal remained stable in Singapore, but India's peak wedding
season is expected to usher in renewed interest for bullion in
coming weeks.             
    Spot gold        looks neutral in a narrow range of
$1,263-$1,281 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a
direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
            
    In other precious metals, spot silver        inched 0.1
percent lower to $17.09 an ounce and platinum        eased 0.7
percent to $918.50, while palladium        dipped 0.3 percent to
$922.50.

    
 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
