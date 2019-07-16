PRECIOUS-Gold little changed; U.S. retail sales data in focus

July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data due later in the day for further clues on policy easing from the Federal Reserve in the face of a global slowdown.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,412.24 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,416.20 an ounce.

* U.S. data on Tuesday is expected to show that retail sales gained 0.1% in June, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

* The dollar index was relatively unchanged against a basket of major currencies as the prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the month kept the greenback on the defensive.

* A rate cut this month is seen as certain with interest rate futures traders pricing in a 72% chance of a 25 basis point cut and a 28% likelihood of a 50 basis point cut, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

* Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as investors focused on Tuesday’s retail sales figures as the next indicator of the strength of the U.S. economy.

* Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data and more corporate earnings. {MKTS/GLOB]

* India’s gold imports rose 13.04% to $2.69 billion in June compared with a year earlier, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0830 UK Claimant Count Unemployment Chng June

* 0830 UK ILO Unemployment Rate May

* 1230 US Retail Sales MM June

* 1315 US Industrial Production MM June

* 1700 France Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak at conference (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)