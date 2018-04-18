FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold loses its shine as dollar, stocks rise on risk appetite

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Upbeat US data, earnings lifts dollar, pressures gold
    * Easing political risk as Korea talks announced adds
pressure
    * Analysts looking to see if gold can get to $1,370 and
above 
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday
as the dollar and stocks advanced, pointing to higher demand for
riskier assets driven by upbeat U.S. economic data and a slew of
strong corporate earnings reports.
    Spot gold        was marginally firmer at $1,346.42 per
ounce at 0942 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June
delivery were steady at $1,349.30 per ounce.
    Activtrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said a
stronger dollar was the main reason for gold losing its lustre,
adding that the precious metal faced resistance at $1,350-70.
    "It's a key area because if gold can jump above $1,370 then
we have an open door up to $1,400, at least. If gold can pass
these peaks this would mean the upward trend is confirmed and
could be even stronger," he said.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, pulled away from a three-week
low reached on Tuesday, lifted by stronger-than-expected March
U.S. housing starts and steady industrial production figures. A
stronger greenback makes dollar-priced gold costlier for holders
of other currencies.                    
    Robust earnings from Netflix         , Morgan Stanley       
and Goldman Sachs        this week dented non-interest yielding
gold and lifted stocks.            
    Declining political risk added pressure on the precious
metal as it was announced that South Korea and North Korea would
hold talks to potentially change a decades-old armistice into a
peace agreement, and as U.S. officials confirmed an
unprecedented top-level meeting with the North Korean leader.
            
    Gold generally dips when global political and financial risk
reduces as investors opt for higher returning assets such as
stocks.    
    The gold market has also seen some booking of profits from
recent peaks, said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at
Geojit Financial Services.
    Meanwhile, spot silver        climbed 0.2 percent to $16.78
per ounce, after touching a one-week high of $16.83 earlier in
the session.
    Platinum        gained 0.5 percent to $941.10 per ounce,
after hitting a three-week high of $945.10. 
    Palladium        rose 0.5 percent to $1,012.97 per ounce,
having touched its highest level since March 1.
    The metal used in autocatalysts in cars was spurred by fears
of Russian supply disruptions after the United States' recent
imposition of sanctions on shareholders of Nornickel, the
world's largest producer.
    "We believe the recent rally is mainly driven by speculation
and the gains are on a weak footing," Julius Baer said, adding
that sanctions were unlikely to be extended to Nornickel itself.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng and Apeksha Nair in
Bengaluru
Editing by Susan Fenton)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
