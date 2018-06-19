FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 11:05 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold loses lustre on dollar gains, technical selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Risk aversion sends global shares to lowest since December
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * Platinum hits 6-month low

 (Updates throughout, adds fresh comment)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest in
nearly six months on Wednesday as a higher dollar and a
technical sell-off overwhelmed safe-haven buying spurred by
fears of a trade war between the world's top two economies.
    The dollar index       , which measures it against a basket
of six major currencies, touched its highest since July 2017, as
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent
tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing said it
would retaliate.             
    The move reinforced concerns about global growth and
triggered a selloff in equities while boosting safe-haven
currencies such as the yen and the dollar.                  
    Typically, gold is used by investors as a place to park
assets during times of global uncertainty.
    But the dollar's inverse relationship with bullion - a
stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets more
expensive for holders of other currencies - can often override
other factors.
    This link is frequently used by funds which buy and sell on
signals generated by numerical models.
    Spot gold        fell 0.3 percent at $1,274.31 an ounce by
1335 GMT, having touched its lowest since Dec. 22 at $1,270.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.2
percent lower at $1,277.20 per ounce.
    Placing further pressure on gold was the rising prospect of
further Federal Reserve interest rate increases after U.S.
homebuilding surged to near an 11-year high in May, but a second
straight monthly drop in permits suggested housing market
activity would remain moderate.             
    The potential for further rate hikes this year will limit
gold's rise, said Capital Economics commodities economist Simona
Gambarini.
    Other market watchers said gold prices were a victim of
technical selling.
    "In gold, momentum selling accelerated through the lows as
weak technicals (for now) outweighs a supporting macro
environment (stocks, yields down, Japanese yen up)," said Saxo
Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.2 percent
at $16.36 an ounce, after hitting its lowest since June 1 at
$16.32.
    Platinum        fell 0.3 percent to $878.50 an ounce, having
earlier touched its lowest since mid-December at $873.
    Palladium        was down 0.8 percent at $981.60 an ounce,
after marking its lowest since May 30 at $975.15 overnight.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in
Bengaluru
Editing by Edmund Blair and John Stonestreet)
Editing by Edmund Blair and John Stonestreet)
