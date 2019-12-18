Gold Market Report
December 18, 2019 / 4:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold muted as investors await trade deal details; palladium dips

Asha Sistla

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index near one-week high
    * Asian shares hit 18-month peak
    * SPDR Gold Trust Holdings fall 0.6% 

    Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices were largely subdued on
Wednesday, with investors awaiting more details on U.S.-China
trade deal, while palladium retreated from last session's record
peak.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,476.55 per ounce at 0354
GMT. U.S. gold futures         were little changed at $1,480.80.
    "Gold is in sort of a holding pattern and one of the key
reasons behind this is that the macro picture has been positive
on the trade deal and it has obviously capped gold prices," said
ING analyst Warren Patterson. 
    "But the main issue is they are not saying anything
significant on the back of this deal and details around the
trade deal are still lacking, there's that element of
uncertainty."
    U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday said
details of Chinese purchases across various sectors in the
United States in the "phase one" deal would be detailed in
writing, but gave no further details about when the written
agreement would be released.             
    Bullion's upside remained capped by positive U.S. economic
data that underpinned the dollar and stock markets.
    The dollar index        hovered near a one-week high against
a basket of rival currencies, while Asian shares camped out at
18-month peaks having climbed for five straight sessions.
                  
    U.S. manufacturing production recovered in November and
housing numbers rose beyond expectations with permits for future
home construction soaring to a 12-1/2-year high on lower
mortgage rates.                           
    Meanwhile, two Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday
upheld the central bank's stance on leaving interest rates
steady and said the bar to cutting or raising them would be
high.             
    "With the FOMC continually reminding us that rates are on
hold indefinitely, it adds an element of support for gold but
will not necessarily catapult prices higher. For that, we need a
dovish Fed impulse," AxiTrader market strategist Stephen Innes
said in a note.
    Reflecting investor interest in bullion, holdings of the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust      , fell 0.6% on Tuesday.          
    Palladium        slipped 0.8% to $1,939.91 an ounce,
retreating from an all-time peak of $1,998.43 hit in the
previous session.
    "The market set their sights on the key target, once we did
that, we definitely did see some profit-taking - that's the
reason we saw that price inflection," ING's Patterson said.
    Silver        edged 0.1% higher to $17.02 per ounce, while
platinum        fell 0.1% to $926.65.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
